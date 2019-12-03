WADA Meeting on Russia's Doping Sanctions Moved from Paris to Lausanne
WADA is holding a meeting to see whether fresh sanctions will be imposed on Russia for doping and if they will be banned from 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Logo of World Anti-Doping Agency. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
-The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has shifted a meeting that will decide whether to impose new sanctions on Russia, including a possible Olympic ban, from Paris to the Swiss city of Lausanne due to anticipated strikes in France.
"WADA has taken the decision to relocate (the meeting) to Lausanne due to likely disruptions and uncertainty caused by imminent general strike action in Paris," WADA said in a statement on Monday.
WADA's executive committee is due to meet on December 9 to consider a recommendation from the body's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be ruled non-compliant. The recommendation followed an investigation that found data handed over from a Moscow laboratory had been manipulated and was neither complete nor fully authentic.
The CRC recommended that Russia receive a four-year Olympic ban, which would keep it out of the both next year's Tokyo Summer Games and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
It also recommended that Russia be barred from the world championships in a wide range of sports for four years and prevented from hosting major competitions.
WADA said the executive committee meeting will be held in the morning at Lausanne's Royal Savoy hotel, before an afternoon news conference.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Lawmakers, Turning India Into Lynchistan Won’t Stop Rapes, Nor Will Caging Women
- Tamil Nadu Man Risks Life, Climbs Down Snake-Infested Well to Save a Drowning Peacock
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details