Wade Barrett On Board With WWE as Full-Time NXT Broadcaster, Signs New 1-Year Contract 

Stu Bennett, widely recognised in wrestling as Wade Barrett aka “Bad News”, finally has some good news as he officially becomes a permanent member of the weekly NXT commentary team.

WWE announced this Wednesday that Barrett has signed a new one-year deal with the company that features an option to extend the partnership. Going forward, he will be part of every NXT broadcast.

Barrett expressed that he wishes the contract to last longer than expected.

A revamped trio after the exit of Mauro Ranallo has been formed in providing commentary for NXT. Barrett will join Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Fame Beth Phoenix on the NXT announce team.

The 40-year-old shared the exciting news on Twitter saying, “Thrilled to be on the #WWENXT announce team long-term. It’s good to be back @WWENXT”

Thrilled to be on the #WWENXT announce team long-term. It’s good to be back @WWENXT!👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/8LS4uiZrX6 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 16, 2020

Barrett stayed with WWE as a wrestler for a decade and won the Intercontinental Championship in 2012. He returned to WWE as guest commentator for NXT last month, and reportedly has since been in talks with the wrestling company for a full-time agreement.

Barrett gave his heart and soul to wrestling until he took a breather from the profession and parted ways with WWE in 2016. He experimented in WWE commentary role as early as 2008, when he was with the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental program.

After a four-year gap away from WWE, Barrett feels grateful to be a firm fixture with a high-profile role.

“Pro wrestling has always been a true love of mine, especially commentary. I want to focus on commentary because I’m passionate about it,” he was quoted by Sports Illustrated as saying. He also added about receiving the call about the new role from Triple H.