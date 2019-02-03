Wahlang, Saraogi Win Kolkata Marathon

In less than three months after recovering from a breast lump surgery, Anjali Saraogi retained her title in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon with a career best timing here on Sunday.Tlanding Wahlang (2:35:42) won the men's full marathon going past Surat Raj Subba (2:40:22) and third placed Fulningstar Nonglang (2:41:58), while Saraogi (3:16:54) went past Samiksha Rai (4:04:40) and Rashmi Somani (4:15:24).Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of the meet, flagged off the race at 4.30 a.m. on a cold morning at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan."Four years ago, we started off with 1500 athletes. Today, I can proudly say that we have 15000 participation, an increase of 10 times," Tendulkar told reporters."It's a big move from what happened four years ago. It's a shift in their thinking. Shift in your lifestyle. We want everyone to keep moving forward, and don't be satisfied with what we have got. I congratulate all the people from Kolkata," added the former cricketer."It's a fantastic response from everyone here. We have done in Mumbai, Delhi and Kerala. Wherever we have gone the response has only become better and better with time. I'm loving this atmosphere and this is how it should be," Tendulkar added.This edition also witnessed several inspirational runners in different categories.Shubhashis Ghosh with a rare heart ailment competed in the 10K run, along with the visually-impaired Mohammed Asif Iqbal.The half marathon category saw 86-year-old Bylahalli Janardan inspiring the participants."It's incredible. I had the pleasure of meeting them yesterday. He (Asif) spoke to all of us last evening and his speech was inspirational. I thought it was extremely motivating," Tendulkar said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.