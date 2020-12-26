Wait, What? Tamil Nadu Bakery Makes 'Diego Maradona' Cake and Fans are Confused

A Ramanathapuram based bakery made a 6-feet-tall cake of football player Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60 on November 25.

Some Twitter users directed attention to the fact that the cake of the football icon is taller than Maradona himself, who was 5 feet 5 inches.

Others thought the cake's likeness to Maradona wasn't exactly accurate, while some alleged he was 'darkened' a bit too much in cake form.

Some fans too were creeped out by the fact wondering if the cake would be cut and eaten.

The Argentine football great scored the 'Hand of God' goal in 1986 and led his country to that year’s World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity.

One of the most famous moments in the history of the sport, the “Hand of God” goal, came when the diminutive Maradona punched the ball into England’s net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals. England said the ball went in off of Maradona’s hand, not his head. Maradona himself gave conflicting accounts of what had happened over the years, at one point attributing the goal to divine intervention, to “the hand of God.”

Maradona also captivated fans around the world over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.

Although his reputation was tarnished by his addictions and an ill-fated spell in charge of the national team, he remained idolized in soccer-mad Argentina as the “Pibe de Oro” or “Golden Boy.”

Maradona was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders but there were no signs of alcohol or narcotics consumption in his autopsy.

At the end of his life he was suffering from a variety of illnesses including cirrhosis, heart disease and kidney failure.

The toxicology analysis showed there was no alcohol or narcotics in his blood or urine but Maradona was taking anti-depressants, an anti-psychotic drug and various other medication to treat ulcers, convulsions, dependencies and difficulties in expelling waste.

Maradona was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

He is a legend in his homeland having been instrumental in guiding them to World Cup glory in 1986 and then again to the final in Italy four years later.

He is also an icon in Naples were as a player he helped Napoli win the only two Serie A titles in their history.

He had much less success as a coach, taking Argentina to the World Cup quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010 before embarking on a nomadic journey that took him to the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

