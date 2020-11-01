Waiting Game For 6N Title After England Beat Italy 34-5

ROME: England ticked the boxes in beating Italy 34-5 with a bonus point on Saturday then had to wait to see if it was enough to win the Six Nations.

France and Ireland were playing the last match of the tournament in Paris less than 90 minutes after England-Italy with the trophy at stake.

Ireland could win the tournament if it beat France by seven points.

France could be crowned champion, too, but it needed to beat Ireland by 32 points with a bonus point.

England did what it needed to do on a balmy evening at Stadio Olimpico but it wasnt the romp most predicted of a team which put 40-plus on Italy in its last three visits.

England dominated but played the first half poorly, kicking away possession 22 times, and led only 10-5. It was much more intense and accurate after the break in scoring four tries. Owen Farrell landed four of his six goalkicks, hitting the post twice.

Scrumhalf Ben Youngs marked his 100th appearance with two tries and hooker Jamie George celebrated his 50th match with one of his own. Tom Curry got the all-important fourth with 13 minutes to go.

But they came up against an Italy side that was prone to too many errors but spirited, and stayed in touch through the first half thanks to a try by English-born Jake Polledri.

