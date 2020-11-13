News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Wales And U.S. Play Out Goalless Friendly Draw

Wales And U.S. Play Out Goalless Friendly Draw

Wales were held to a scoreless draw by the United States as the sides fielded young experimental lineups in a friendly that was short on chances at the Liberty Stadium on Thursday.

SWANSEA, Wales: Wales were held to a scoreless draw by the United States as the sides fielded young experimental line-ups in a friendly that was short on chances at the Liberty Stadium on Thursday.

Brennan Johnson almost marked his full international debut for Wales with a goal, but his second-half effort was saved by U.S. keeper Zack Steffen.

Uly Llanez had the best chance for the Americans, who fielded 17-year-olds Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna in their starting team, firing in a 73rd-minute shot that Wales keeper Danny Ward kept out with a diving save.

Wales take on Ireland in the Nations League in Cardiff on Sunday while the U.S. face Panama in a friendly in Austria on Monday.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 13, 2020, 8:39 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...