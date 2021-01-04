News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Walker, Strong Carry Northeastern Over Elon 66-58

Tyson Walker and Jason Strong scored 17 points apiece and Northeastern defeated Elon 6658 on Sunday for a weekend sweep.

BOSTON: Tyson Walker and Jason Strong scored 17 points apiece and Northeastern defeated Elon 66-58 on Sunday for a weekend sweep.

Shaquille Walters added 15 points for the Huskies (3-5, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference). Jahmyl Telfort had 10 points for Northeastern. Strong also had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 17 points for the Phoenix (3-3, 0-2). Hunter Woods added 10 points and nine rebounds and Ikenna Ndugba had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Northeastern defeated Elon 75-52 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


