Wall of India! Social Media Hails Savita Punia as Indian Women's Hockey Team Reach Semis

India women’s hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 to reach their first-ever Olympics semi-finals thanks to a goal from drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur in the 2nd minute.

India will take on Argentina, who defeated Germany 3-0 to clear the quarter-final hurdle for the first time since 2012, in the semis on Wednesday.

Gurjit scored India’s only and winning goal from the lone penalty corner past Australia goalie Rachael Lynch, who had not conceded a goal in their four previous matches.

For India though, it was goalkeeper Savita Punia’s heroics, that had social media dubbing her the ‘Wall of India’.

Savita kept out the Hockeyroos from eight penalty corners.

The New " WALL " of INDIA ..SAVITA PUNIA ..Take a bow ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xt76jEaswp — Jayaprakash (@itskJayaprakash) August 2, 2021

After the win, here’s how India celebrated -

Just raw, sheer emotions. ❤️This celebration of the #IND women’s hockey team after defeating world no. 2 #AUS had us all go through a rollercoaster of emotions! Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/cZvyFWaXFy — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021

Savita’s saves ‘saved’ India in the quarter-final!

