Wall of India! Social Media Hails Savita Punia as Indian Women's Hockey Team Reach Semis

India women’s hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 to reach their first-ever Olympics semi-finals thanks to a goal from drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur in the 2nd minute.
India will take on Argentina, who defeated Germany 3-0 to clear the quarter-final hurdle for the first time since 2012, in the semis on Wednesday.
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – LIVE | FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK
Gurjit scored India’s only and winning goal from the lone penalty corner past Australia goalie Rachael Lynch, who had not conceded a goal in their four previous matches.
India vs Australia Women Hockey: ‘Mother of All Upsets’ - Twitter Blows Up | WATCH - Gurjit Kuar’s Historic Goal | This is Chak De India in Reality, Says Sjoerd Marijne
For India though, it was goalkeeper Savita Punia’s heroics, that had social media dubbing her the ‘Wall of India’.
Savita kept out the Hockeyroos from eight penalty corners.
The new definition of #AUSvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/woXyJulwvG— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 2, 2021
Savita, the savior! #SavitaPunia #savita #IndvAus #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sGSJUrNU5q— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) August 2, 2021
The WallSavita Punia! #TeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/fHQtYSNMHT
— பென்சில் JP ❤️ (@pencil_tweets) August 2, 2021
This is how Aussies saw Savita Punia today……..#hockeyindia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/VsGPBBDkYN— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 2, 2021
The Great Wall of #TeamIndia Women in #Hockey - Savita Punia. pic.twitter.com/zMgELfbS9z— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2021
The New " WALL " of INDIA ..SAVITA PUNIA ..Take a bow ♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xt76jEaswp
— Jayaprakash (@itskJayaprakash) August 2, 2021
Savita Punia to Australian attack today: #ChakDeIndia #OlympicGames #HockeyWhat a win!!! pic.twitter.com/d0GwDS4jhi
— Vikram Mahendra (@ElRealesVikram) August 2, 2021
You go girl! @savitahockey #SavitaPuniaPic credits : @Atheist_Krishna ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Mph5HW5H4u
— Vagisha (@vagishasoni) August 2, 2021
This is how Aussies saw Savita Punia today……..#hockeyindia #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4Indiia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/evJ34NUq41— Tokyo Olympics 2020 (@phlemzy_king) August 2, 2021
What a match! Great game by everyone, Savita Punia was phenomenal.You have won our hearts!♥️THE NEW DEFINITION OF WALL @savitahockey @TheHockeyIndia #INDvsAUS #TeamIndia #OlympicGames #SavitaPunia #hockeyindia pic.twitter.com/5GxfRS6286— Vaibhav Singh Yadav (@ahirboxer) August 2, 2021
After the win, here’s how India celebrated -
Just raw, sheer emotions. ❤️This celebration of the #IND women’s hockey team after defeating world no. 2 #AUS had us all go through a rollercoaster of emotions!
Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/cZvyFWaXFy
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021
Savita’s saves ‘saved’ India in the quarter-final!
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here