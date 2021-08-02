CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wall of India! Social Media Hails Savita Punia as Indian Women's Hockey Team Reach Semis
2-MIN READ

Wall of India! Social Media Hails Savita Punia as Indian Women's Hockey Team Reach Semis

Indian women's hockey team keeper Savita Punia kept out eight penalty corners from Australia (Twitter)

Indian women's hockey team keeper Savita Punia kept out eight penalty corners from Australia as social media dubbed her the 'Wall of India'.

India women’s hockey team defeated Australia 1-0 to reach their first-ever Olympics semi-finals thanks to a goal from drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur in the 2nd minute.

India will take on Argentina, who defeated Germany 3-0 to clear the quarter-final hurdle for the first time since 2012, in the semis on Wednesday.

Gurjit scored India’s only and winning goal from the lone penalty corner past Australia goalie Rachael Lynch, who had not conceded a goal in their four previous matches.

For India though, it was goalkeeper Savita Punia’s heroics, that had social media dubbing her the ‘Wall of India’.

Savita kept out the Hockeyroos from eight penalty corners.

After the win, here’s how India celebrated -

Savita’s saves ‘saved’ India in the quarter-final!

first published:August 02, 2021, 12:13 IST