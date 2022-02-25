'Want to Lay Path for Other Indian Women Boxers, Says Sarjubala Devi Who is Set for Professional Debut

Her professional debut will inspire many other women amateur boxers in India to take up Pro boxing, felt former World Silver-medallist boxer Sarjubala Devi, on Thursday.

The former Youth World Champion who is all set to fight her first Pro bout against Tanzania’s Kayage Lulu Gaithabi in a 51-kg contest in Dubai, said she wants to set an example for other amateur women boxers in the country by doing well in the Pro circuit.

“I am very excited to fight my first pro bout. I have worked hard and won a lot of medals in the Amateur circuit. I now want to repeat the same in my professional boxing career.

I feel the presence of women in Indian Pro boxing is not noticeable right now. I want to do well here and tell the women boxers in India that they too can turn Pro and I hope to do well to make them aware about Pro Boxing. I have won medals at the Amateur World Championships, now I want to become a World Champion in Pro Boxing,” the diminutive Manipuri boxer said.

Although Sarjubala has turned Pro, she said she will still aim to represent the country in the Amateur game as well. “There is more power, more endurance needed in Pro boxing and I have trained to reach there. I will be fighting Pro bouts but will also keep myself ready for Amateur Boxing as well. I am sure my Pro boxing training will help me get there,” she said during a virtual press conference organised by the Indian Boxing Council (IBC).

Talking about the Pro boxing structure in the country, promoter and Sarjubala’s manager Mujtaba Kamal said things in Pro boxing are now starting to fall in place, but there is a lot of ground to cover before Indian boxers are accepted as world class.

“When I was an Amateur boxer and wanted to turn Pro in 2009, there was nobody to guide me. I went to play Pro bouts in Singapore and Hong Kong and won a few but since I didn’t have anyone to manage my bouts, I didn’t know how to get the results registered officially. I later got injured and it was in 2011, I thought of forming a structure for Pro boxing in India,” Kamal, who is in Dubai with Sarjubala, said.

President of IBC, Brigadier PKM Raja said “Indian boxers have a lot of calibre to do well at the Pro level, however, we also need the support of the Amateur Boxing fraternity to make it a reality”.

Sarjubala has taken a bold step by turning Pro and she has also appealed to the Amateur body BFI to allow amateur boxers to compete in Pro bouts. “We have got thousands of boxers in amateur boxing, but they fear bans when they think of participating in Pro boxing”

“ The international body AIBA has been open in this regard and has no objection in amateurs participating in pro and vice-versa, provided they get a go ahead from the national amateur association,” Brigadier Raja said.

“Boxers who are not part of the national team should be allowed to play Pro bouts. If they get selected in the national team, there can be policy decisions about such boxers participating in Professional fights. We have asked the Amateur Boxing Fraternity as well as BFI to come onto a common platform and have a meaningful discussion on the same and we are waiting to hear from them. I hope they think of the future of thousands of Indian boxers who yearn to earn a decent livelihood through Pro boxing,” the IBC President said.

Talking about her opponent, Sarjubala said she has studied the Tanzanian boxer and is ready for the bout. “I have seen my opponent’s videos and analysed her style of play. I have chalked out my strategy and I must ensure not to get too aggressive, which has been my natural style in amateur boxing. I have asked my coach to remind me not to get aggressive. This bout is very important for me and I will do my best,” the 28-year-old Sarjubala said.

