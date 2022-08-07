'Want to Thank Govt of India, SAI And BFI for All The Support': CWG Gold Medalist Boxer Nitu Ghanghas

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas thanked the Government of India, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Boxing Federation (BFI) for their support after clinching the gold medal in 2022 Commonwealth Games. Ghanghas continued his dominant run in the games and outclassed 2019 world championships bronze medalist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

After the victory, Ghanghas dedicated the gold medal to the people of India.

“I’m so happy after winning this gold medal. I want to dedicate this medal to the people of my country. I want to thank the Govt of India, SAI, and BFI for all the support. I’d also like to thank my coaches & my family as because of their support I was able to win this gold medal. Thank you to NCOE Rohtak too where I had trained for many years,” Ghanghas said after the match

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Nitu was the first Indian boxer to take the ring and competing in her first CWG she looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.

The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.

Born in Dhanana village in Bhiwani district, Haryana, she first tried boxing at the age of 12 and after that, her father became the biggest support in her career. The 21-year-old’s father used to travel with her to the training in the Bhiwani club and had to take a 3-year leave from his government job without pay. The young boxer made her father proud at a young age by becoming a two-time Youth World Champion and winning a gold medal at the Asian Youth Championships.

Apart from Nitu, a star India boxer Amit Panghal also clinched a gold medal in men’s 51kg category. Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition as he out-punched European Championship silver medallist England’s Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men’s flyweight.

