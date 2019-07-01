Sportsmanship of Few Champions Got Tested and They Failed Badly: Waqar Younis on India Losing to England

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis slammed the Indian cricket team on social media for losing to England on Sunday.

The win for England meant that they jumped Pakistan to fourth in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup points table, as the chances of Pakistan making the semi-finals were diminished.

"It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly," Waqar Younis tweeted.

Form what can be understood from the Waqar Younis's tweet, is that he is suggesting India didn't play to their potential.

Fans responded to Waqar's tweet, saying that India deliberately lost the match to hamper Pakistan's chances.

"This seems a fixed match which puts a big question mark on this world cup. If this practice is allowed in future, top four teams can manipulate the whole tournament and decide who will play the semi finals or finals. Really feeling disgusted to see this happening," wrote one fan.

Others though chose to look at the brighter side, and hoped Pakistan can woin their next game instead.

"Seriously why are we drum-beating in India not beating England. Why can't we just appreciate that England play better cricket all round! We still have an outside chance. If we can play our A+ game against Bangladesh!!," a fan tweeted.

England have 10 points, one more than Pakistan and next play New Zealand in their last group game at Durham on Wednesday. Two days later Pakistan plays Bangladesh at Lord's.

Pakistan needed India to beat hosts England, and now have to hope that New Zealand can defeat them as they win against Bangladesh for a spot in the final four of the World Cup.

India though remain second with a game in hand and will next face Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday and Sri Lanka on Saturday at Headingley.