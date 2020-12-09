War Games NXT: Have You Ever Seen a Cricket Bat in a Wrestling Ring? Watch This Video to Know More 

A clip from War Games NXT has been going viral on the internet. In the clip, it can be seen that a mixed team of a male and a female wrestler is taking over their opposite team of two men. From the looks of the clip, it is evident that the team comprising a male and a female is clearly winning. The team have also used a bat to destroy their opponents. The female wrestler can be seen using the bat to ensure that her opponent is not able to stand up. The male wrestler is attacking the other man of their opponent team. He has used the bat only once in the clip to attack the abdomen of his rival.

The clip has been shared on Twitter by a user named Barny Read. He shared the video with the caption, “Forget T20, bin off T10 and the Hundred, I've seen cricket's future and it lives in a steel cage….” Currently the video has crossed four thousand views on the microblogging portal alone. The 37 seconds video has clearly left many netizens mind blown.

Forget T20, bin off T10 and the Hundred, I've seen cricket's future and it lives in a steel cage... pic.twitter.com/kYmR4rMzcM — Barny Read (@BarnabyRead) December 8, 2020

Majority of the users have commented upon the condition of the losing team and how injure the two men duo look like. A person, who has apparently seen something more gruesome in his lifetime, wrote, “I've seen Indoor Cricket matches with more genuine threat, routinely.” Another person added, “yep. Saw a few gruesome facial injuries to keepers during my time.”

Here is a look at some of the reactions on the post:

Meanwhile, the WarGames match usually consists of two teams that are locked inside a steel cage. A team can be formed with two or more wrestlers. The idea of this game is credited to Dusty Rhodes. Since 2017, WWE, which has bought the assets of WCW in 2001, has annually held WarGames matches as part of their NXT brand's "TakeOver" events.