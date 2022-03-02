War in Ukraine: FIA Announces Ban on Russian Flags, Anthems in F1

Russian flags and the playing of its national anthem will be banned in Formula One, the FIA announced on Tuesday in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The FIA had already cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September 25, last week.

It says professional drivers from Russia and Belarus can only compete “under the FIA flag" and in a “neutral capacity" until further notice.

Haas’ Nikita Mazepin is the only Russian driver currently in F1.

American team Haas dropped the branding of its Russian title sponsor Uralkali during the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona last Friday.

Uralkali, a group specialising in potash, has Nikita Mazepin’s father, businessman Dmitry Mazepin, as its non-executive director.

The FIA said that “no Russian/Belarusian nationals symbols, colours, flags should be displayed".

The governing body has also told, “representatives from Russian/Belarusian FIA members to step aside temporarily from their roles".

There will be no races in Russia and Belarus until further notice.

The FIA moved quickly to cancel the F1 race originally due to be held in Sochi last Friday after several drivers said they would not be comfortable competing.

“For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it’s wrong to race in the country," said four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

