War in Ukraine: ISSF Bans Shooters from Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine Invasion, ITTF Follows IOC Recommendations

The International Shooting Sport Federation’s (ISSF) decision to ban shooters from Russia and Belarus as a result of the military operation in Ukraine came even as a World Cup takes place in Cairo, Egypt where Russian shooters were competing till Tuesday. The statement from ISSF now indicates that they may no longer be able to continue in the event.

“Following the respective decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and a meeting with the IOC President, the ISSF decided that athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus will not be allowed to take part in ISSF Championships," the ISSF said.

Interestingly, the current heads of the ISSF are a Russian pair. President Vladimir Lisin, a billionaire, and secretary-general Alexander Ratner.

The step follows the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) motive to push sports governing entities to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international occasions.

The IOC felt that such measures were necessary to uphold the integrity of global sporting events and competitions and to ensure the safety of all the participants.

ISSF secretary general Ratner is also the president of the European Shooting Confederation. Advertisement Russia has been stripped of hosting rights for the 2022 European Shooting Championships, scheduled to take place in Moscow in August. And there is already an uncertainty that exists around the ability of the country to host the next ISSF World Championship slated for 2023 August. -ITTF Follows Suit- The International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF) released a statement on the 1st of March, enumerating their concern regarding the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The federation intended to send strong messages of peace and unity in addition to expressing their solidarity. The ITTF decided to follow the instructions of the IOC’S executive board with immediate effect. “Until further notice, no Russian or Belarusian players and officials will be invited or allowed in events hosted by the ITTF group, and no Russian or Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags, or anthems will be displayed," said the statement. “The ITTF Athletes’ Commission also expressed their deep concern and sympathy, and fully support these decisions," ITTF continued. The statement concluded by mentioning that the federation will continue to monitor the developments in the situation very closely and will review their decision if need be.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.