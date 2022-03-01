War in Ukraine: Russia Excluded from Upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup.

“Following yesterday’s recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions - in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants – the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has taken the decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup scheduled from 1 to 12 April in Potchefstroom, South Africa," FIH said in a statement.

Earlier this week, FIH had expressed its full solidarity with the members of Ukraine’s hockey community at this terrible time.

“FIH is in regular contact with the Hockey Association of Ukraine and is doing its utmost to offer any support it can, in the hope that the Ukrainian team will be able to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. FIH expresses its strong hope for a peaceful resolution rapidly," the statement added.

