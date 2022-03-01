War in Ukraine: Russian Ice Skaters Barred from All Competitions: Federation

Russian and Belarus ice skaters have been barred from all competitions over the invasion of Ukraine, the International Skating Union announced on Tuesday.

“The ISU Council… agreed that with immediate effect and until further notice, no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," the body said in a statement.

Russia is a powerhouse in ice skating most recently winning six medals — two of them gold — at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The blanket ban on athletes competing also includes short track and speed skating.

The ISU said the decision was made after they “carefully evaluated" the International Olympic Committee’s statement on Monday.

The IOC had urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

The ISU ban follows on the heels of the International Volleyball Federation on Tuesday stripping Russia of the right to host the men’s World Championships in August and September this year.

