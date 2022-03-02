War in Ukraine: Russian Sporting Heroes Call For Peace

Russia continues to face sanctions from across the globe for the ongoing war in Ukraine with the sporting world responding as well.

FIFA, IOC, Formula One and FINA and other notable sports governing bodies have banned Russia from competitions and stripped them of hosting rights.

Some of Russia’s biggest names in their respective sports have asserted their opposition to the invasion of Ukraine and are pleading for peace on social media and elsewhere.

Here we take a look at a few of them.

Daniil Medvedev: The Russian who replaced Novak Djokovic as the men’s World No. 1 recently, addressed the situation in a social media post. Medvedev wrote that he is speaking “on behalf of every kid in the world” and “their lives are just starting.” He also asked for peace between countries before concluding, “Let’s be together and show them that it’s true, because every kid shouldn’t stop dreaming.”

Alex Ovechkin: The National Hockey League (NHL) legend issued an anti-war statement on Friday, following his country’s invasion of Ukraine. “Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war - Russia, Ukraine, different countries, we have to live in peace," ESPN quoted the Washington Capitals star. Ovechkin, 36, added that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a “hard situation” for him and hoped “it’s going to be over and there’s going to be peace in the whole world."

Larisa Kuklina: The Biathlon Europe medallist, incensed with the International Biathlon Union withdrawing events from Russia, urged countries to work with 21st-century sensibilities. The 31-year-old shared an image of herself with a heart split into Russia and Ukraine national flags, “What’s going on!? Pull up! We live in the 21st century!” she wrote in the caption.

Fedor Smolov: The Russian football star was one of the first to share the hashtag ‘NoToWar’. Smolov, 32, posted a black background post on Instagram and wrote ‘No War’ in Russian (Нет войне) with a red heart and Ukraine flag in the caption.

Andrey Rublev: The world no. 6, has appealed for peace between Russia and Ukraine, as he signed a TV camera lens with a “No War Please” message, after advancing to the final at the Dubai Tennis Championship last week. “In these moments, you realize that my match is not important. It’s not about my match, how it affects me.” ESPN quoted Rublev. “You realise how important it is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what and to be united,” he added.

Pavel Sivakov: The star cyclist who holds dual Russian-French citizenship in a tweet wrote, “It’s been a difficult few days seeing what’s currently happening.” He mentioned that his thoughts are with the “Ukrainian people” and he also stressed for people to understand that “most of the Russians only want peace.”

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: In a well-articulated statement Pavlyuchenkova called for an end to her country’s war amid the continued invasion of Ukraine. Clarifying her stand on the ongoing dispute between the two countries, “I’ve been playing tennis since I was a kid, I have represented Russia all my life, this is my home and my country - but now I am in complete fear, as are my friends and family," Pavlyuchenkova wrote on Twitter. The 30-year-old, has categorically said that personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence. “But I am not afraid to clearly state my position. I am against war and violence.” The French Open 2021 finalist also added that “Personal ambitions or political motives cannot justify violence. This takes away the future not only from us, but also from our children.”

Chess

Few of top chess Grandmasters including Nikita Vitiugov shared their dismay about the invasion. “Impossible to believe. In 2022, in Europe, people are dying in war, the fates of tens of millions of people are being broken,” as translated from Vitiugov’s post on Twitter. “I will make my position clear, you cannot defend yourself on someone else’s territory. Russians and Ukrainians are brothers, not enemies. Stop the war” Vitiugov, a member of former World Championships squads added.

Невозможно поверить. В 2022 году в Европе люди гибнут на войне, ломаются судьбы десятков миллионов людей. Ужас. Не вижу, чем эмоции в интернете могут помочь. Зафиксирую свою позицию – нельзя защищаться на чужой территории. Русские и украинцы - братья,а не враги. Остановите войну.— Nikita Vitiugov (@N_Vitiugov) February 25, 2022

Grand Master (GM) Peter Svidler wrote “Silence made today possible. Say no to war.”

Молчание сделало сегодняшний день возможным. #нетвойне— Peter Svidler (@polborta) February 24, 2022

While, another GM Alexandra Kosteniuk posted a blank dire black empty post.

World Championship contender Yan Nepomniachtchi wrote, “History has seen many Black Thursdays. But today is blacker than the others.”

