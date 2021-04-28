War of Tweets: Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman Involved in Twitter Spat

The former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is not impressed with Kamaru Usman’s recent victory in the welterweight division as he believed ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ copied his shots during his stunning victory at UFC 261.Usman on Sunday registered a stunning victory against Jorge Masvidal in the second round and in the process, sealed his fourth successful welterweight title defence.

The Irishman, however, believed that he should be given the credit for Usman’s victory as the Nigerian copied his move after “copying his words”. McGregor also shared a video on Twitter to further support his claim.

The clip posted by McGregor is from his rematch against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 257, where he can be seen landing a straight cross on the American MMA star.Interestingly, Usman used the straight cross to knock out Jorge Masvidal from the final.

McGregor further went on to claim that someday he would take on the UFC Welterweight champion and he will ‘smack’ the Nigerian for copying his shots and words inside the ring.

McGregor further hinted that he could bid for the title in the 170lbs division soon. It must be noted that Usman has used McGregor’s trademark one-liners on many occasions in the past.

Sofar, McGregor had held two world titles simultaneously at both featherweight and lightweight. Incidentally, McGregor had also fought in the welterweight division three times. The last time, the Irishman had participated in the 170lbs division, he had defeated Donald Cerrone in January 2019.

Despite McGregor’s unexpected success in welterweight, The Nigerian warned him about the outcome, if the two were to ever meet inside the ring.

Usman further went on to warn McGregor that he “finish people.”

In reply, McGregor reminded Usman about his last fight in that division when he finished ‘The Cowboy’ Cerrone in style. To put salt on the wound, he even questioned Nigerian’s controversially withdrawal from his bout against Gilbert Burns.

