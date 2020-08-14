SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Waratahs beat Western Force 28-8 in Super Rugby Australia

Waratahs beat Western Force 28-8 in Super Rugby Australia

The New South Wales Waratahs beat the Western Force 288 Friday to hand the Force their fifth consecutive loss in Super Rugby Australia.

SYDNEY The New South Wales Waratahs beat the Western Force 28-8 Friday to hand the Force their fifth consecutive loss in Super Rugby Australia.

The Waratahs took an early lead with a penalty before the Force opened the try-scoring after veteran center Richard Kahui grubbered a kick through, with flanker Brynard Stander winning the race to the ball.

But New South Wales, after a try to Waratahs winger Alex Newsome, led 16-8 at halftime before keeping the Force scoreless in the second half.

  First Published: August 14, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
