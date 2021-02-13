Warren Scores 25 To Lift Hampton Past Presbyterian 62-57
Davion Warren had 25 points as Hampton edged past Presbyterian 62-57 on Friday.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: February 13, 2021, 05:54 IST
HAMPTON, Va.: Davion Warren had 25 points as Hampton edged past Presbyterian 62-57 on Friday.
Russell Dean had 15 points and six rebounds, and Raymond Bethea Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds for Hampton (9-10, 8-6 Big South Conference). Dajour Dickens had four blocks.
Winston Hill had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (6-12, 4-10). Rayshon Harrison added 15 points. Trevon Reddish had six rebounds.
The Pirates evened the season series against the Blue Hose with the win. Presbyterian defeated Hampton 85-70 Thursday.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com