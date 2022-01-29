Was a Big Cricket Fan, But Over Time, My Interest Dwindled: Bengaluru Torpedoes' Srajan U Shetty

Srajan U Shetty was 17-years-old when he was convinced by a friend to try to make a living in volleyball. His friend told him he can make a career in the sport because of his good height. Hailing from Karkala town in the Udupi district of Karnataka, Srajan had always been a big follower of the sport since childhood.

“I was a big fan of cricket. But over a period of time, my interest dwindled as I started watching volleyball. You can only focus on one sport at a time," Srajan said.

As Srajan started following the sport, he became a big admirer of Indian volleyball star Ashwal Rai, who hails from his hometown, and decided to become a blocker like him. Srajan got selected at the Sports Authority of India, in Bengaluru in 2019, after performing in local tournaments. But after the camp was shut down due to Covid in 2020, he was forced to return home and start training there.

At 19, Srajan moved to Chennai to pursue his studies as he got admission at the SRM University under sports quota. He joined the University volleyball team and helped them win the bronze medal at the All India University Championships in 2022.

“It was a proud moment for our team, winning the medal. It made me feel that all the hard work that I have done so far was worth it," he said.

Srajan’s University team’s coach suggested him to apply for the Prime Volleyball League 2022 edition when the selections started last year. He filled up the form and submitted it, but admitted that he was not expecting to be selected.

“It was a complete surprise for me when my name came in the U-21 category for the Prime Volleyball League. And when Bengaluru Torpedoes bought me at the auction, it was the happiest moment of my career," Srajan said.

“I could not believe that this was happening to me. I was quite elated, and my parents were really happy, as well," Srajan said.

The 19-year-old is quite eager for the Prime Volleyball League season to begin. The youngster believes that the tournament will be a good chance for him to learn and gain experience in the sport that he loves.

“This will be my first time playing at such a level, so all I want to do is just learn. I want to gain experience and learn new techniques from all the experienced Indian and the foreign players that will be playing in the tournament," Srajan said.

“It is a big opportunity for me playing for Bengaluru Torpedoes and I look to make the most of it this time in the Prime Volleyball League."

