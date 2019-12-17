Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Was Emotionally Wasted After Calling Off Match: Roger Federer

Roger Federer recalled the torment he went through after an exhibition match scheduled against Alexander Zverev was cancelled.

IANS

Updated:December 17, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Was Emotionally Wasted After Calling Off Match: Roger Federer
Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bogota: Tennis legend Roger Federer has revealed his psychological torment he went through after an exhibition duel scheduled against Alexander Zverev in Colombia was cancelled last month.

The fixture, slated for Bogota's Movistar arena last month, was called off minutes before its scheduled start amid fears of violence. Earlier, city mayor Enrique Penalosa decreed a curfew to avoid riots and looting following anti-government protests, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We went to warm up and were having a blast on the court, but then everything started to get a bit crazy," Federer said.

"I was thinking, 'Is this the best scenario?' Because people needed to get home and be safe and this was honestly when I knew we shouldn't play, it was too much stress and pressure for everybody.

"I had a bit of a breakdown. It was not going to be the dream match it was supposed to have been and I could feel it all falling apart at the end. When I came back (to the locker room), I was emotionally wasted."

Federer, whose 20 grand slam titles make him the most successful male player in history, has made only one appearance in Colombia. In 2012 he beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in an exhibition duel in Bogota.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram