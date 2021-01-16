News18 Logo

Washington Appoints NBA G League's 2nd Female GM, Nichols
1-MIN READ

Amber Nichols is the NBA G Leagues second female general manager after the Washington Wizards promoted her to that job with the Capital City GoGo on Friday.

WASHINGTON: Amber Nichols is the NBA G Leagues second female general manager after the Washington Wizards promoted her to that job with the Capital City Go-Go on Friday.

Nichols, who played four years of college basketball at Richmond, has been with the Go-Go since the teams inception. She managed its logistics the past two seasons and has worked with the Wizards front office during NBA and G League drafts and scouting events.

Couldnt be prouder. Amber deserves it, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said on a video conference call. She originally came to the Wizards as an intern; worked her way up.

Nichols joins Tori Miller of the College Park Skyhawks as women serving as GMs in the G League. Miller became the first in July when the Atlanta Hawks put her in charge of its affiliate.

The G League season is expected to start next month in Florida with 18 teams participating. The Wizards are not sending their G League team to the bubble but Nichols will accompany some players who will participate with the Erie BayHawks, New Orleans affiliate.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


