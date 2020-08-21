Washington Coach Ron Rivera Has A Form Of Skin Cancer

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman.

The spokesman confirmed Thursday night that Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Riveras diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.

Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. He was hired as Washingtons coach and put in charge of football operations in January. The 58-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority coach in franchise history.

ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

___

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: CBI Questioning Rhea's Brother, ED Questions Rhea's Father | CNN News18

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor