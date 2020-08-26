Washington Goes Into 2020 Lacking Depth, Expectations

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (3-13)

New faces: Coach Ron Rivera, EDGE Chase Young, CBs Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby, QB Kyle Allen, RB J.D. McKissic, OT Saahdiq Charles, OT Cornelius Lucas, LB Thomas Davis, S Sean Davis, TE Logan Thomas, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Key losses: LT Trent Williams, WR Paul Richardson, CB Josh Norman, TE Jordan Reed, RB Derrius Guice, RB Chris Thompson, OG Ereck Flowers, S Montae Nicholson, QB Case Keenum.

Strengths: Adrian Peterson remains effective and will be big part of running game after Guice’s domestic violence arrest and subsequent release. Talent is starting to stack up on defense for Rivera and Del Rio, who will use Young and veteran Ryan Kerrigan to torment opposing quarterbacks. Terry McLaurin looks like difference maker at receiver.

Weaknesses: No sure thing beyond McLaurin at receiver, anywhere on roster at tight end or on left side of offensive line. Entire team is work in progress from second-year QB Dwayne Haskins out. Even with additions, secondary remains major question aside from S Landon Collins. There isn’t established depth at any position.

Pandemic Development: Rivera will be undergoing treatment for treatable form of skin cancer while trying to coach amid COVID-19 protocols. Del Rio is in line to serve as interim coach if Rivera needs to step away.

Fantasy Player To Watch: McLaurin was surprise to some in rookie season but won’t be this year. After injury kept him from 1,000 yards receiving in 2019, Ohio State product will be top pass-catching target for Haskins, Allen or Alex Smith.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl: 150-1. Over/under wins: 5 1/2.

Expectations: New coach, new name, same playoff drought for Washington. Barring improbable events, Washington will miss postseason for fifth consecutive season. But Rivera isn’t looking to win now. Key for 2020 is figuring out if Haskins is franchise QB and what else needs to change. Smith is wild card after recovering from broken leg complications in 2018. If healthy and able to take contact, Smith would likely be second on depth chart behind Haskins, ahead of Allen.

