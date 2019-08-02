Washington: It was yet another entertaining show put up by Australian Nick Kyrgios as he advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Washington Open with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Earlier, world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced to quarter-finals by defeating Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (4). The 20-year-old Greek top seed took the only break of the match to claim the first set and won when the Aussie netted a forehand after 99 minutes at the US Open hardcourt tuneup event.

Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer in January on his way to the Australian Open semi-finals, seeks his fourth career ATP title after crowns last October in Stockholm, last February at Marseille and in May at Estoril.

Tsitsipas reached the 2018 Washington semi-finals and a week later became the youngest player to ever beat four top-10 ATP players in the same week before losing to Rafael Nadal in the Canada Masters final.

In the quarter-finals, Tsitsipas will meet French 10th seed Benoit Paire, who beat John Isner 7-6(3), 6-3.

Hot in the Citi @StefTsitsipas works his way past Jordan Thompson and into the quarter-finals at @CitiOpen with a 6-3 7-6(4) victory. #CO19 pic.twitter.com/CnmLOkJjIQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 2, 2019

Croatian sixth seed Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, beat Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime, the youngest player in the top 100 at 18, was upset at his performance, which included 11 double faults.

"I just played really bad, probably one of the worst matches I've played this year," he said. "I don't know what it was but I couldn't figure it out. It was really tough out there. In every way it felt like I wouldn't even play close to what I'm able to."

World number 17 Cilic's quarter-final foe will be Russia's 10th-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who eliminated hometown hero Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 7-5.

Medvedev and Khachanov give Russia two top-10 players for the first time since October 2010.

Two lucky losers reached the last eight including Slovakia's Norbert Gombos, a last-second replacement after South African fourth seed Kevin Anderson withdrew with right knee pain. The world number 137 will next face Kyrgios.

Kyrgios fired 15 aces and won 85 per cent of his points on his first serves as he got too hot to handle for Nishioka. Kyrgios not only was entertaining but played an extremely solid game to down the Japanese.

From those bullet forehands to big serves, Kyrgios looked dialed in and on top of his game, especially in the first set where he broke Nishioka twice to take it with ease.

Kyrgios was challenged better in the second set when Nishioka broke him back right after being broken himself and it required a level up from the Australian to get past the Japanese.

German 122nd-ranked lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk shocked Canada's Milos Raonic, the 2014 Washington champion, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

Gojowczyk, who had lost 12 of his past 14 ATP main draw matches entering the week, only got into the tournament after Australia's Bernard Tomic withdrew with a finger injury.

The German has made the most of his opportunity by dispatching Russian Andrey Rublev, Aussie 12th seed Alex De Minar and 20th-ranked Raonic.

Next up for Gojowczyk is British 13th seed Kyle Edmund, who ousted France's 70th-ranked Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

There was some consolation for the Frenchman, who fired 18 aces in defeat. Tsonga received a wildcard entry Thursday into next week's event at Montreal.

"I can take some positive things," Tsonga said. "I'm a little disappointed, but it's going to be an important match to increase my level. I still think I can improve many things and that's why every day I come to the court."

DOUBLES DUTY FOR MURRAY

Also getting a spot in Montreal was Britain's Andy Murray, who will play doubles alongside Spaniard Feliciano Lopez as he practices singles and plays doubles with hopes of playing his first singles match since January as soon as Cincinnati in two weeks.

Murray, who underwent hip surgery in January and feared he might never play again, plays alongside brother Jamie on Friday in a Washington doubles quarter-final.

In the joint WTA event, US teen wildcard Caty McNally beat compatriot Christina McHale 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to reach a quarter-final against either Russian qualifier Varvara Gracheva or 31st-ranked Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan, the last remaining seed.

(With AFP inputs)