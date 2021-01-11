Washington St Women Score At OT Buzzer, Beat No. 7 Arizona

PULLMAN, Wash.: Charlisse Leger-Walker made a layup at the buzzer in overtime and Washington State rallied past No. 7 Arizona 71-69 on Sunday.

Leger-Walker also made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60, converting after a pass from sister Krystal Leger-Walker.

The sisters combined for eight of the Cougars’ 11 points in overtime. Washington State (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) beat a Top 10 team for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

After trailing for most of the game, the Cougars went on an 11-3 run to make it 57-all with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 17 points and five assists. Krystal Leger-Walker had 14 points and nine assists. Bella Murekatete added 14 points for the Cougars.

Arizona (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) led by double digits for most of the game but saw its edge evaporate in the fourth quarter. Aari McDonald had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: After starting the season 7-0, the Wildcats have gone 1-2 in their last three games. They will need to find a way to get back in rhythm with a matchup against No. 11 Oregon later this week.

Washington State: The Cougars have won four in a row heading into a road series against the Southern California schools later this week.

UP NEXT

Arizona hosts No. 11 Oregon on Thursday.

Washington State plays at Southern California on Friday

___

More AP womens basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25