Wasps Cleared To Play In English Premiership Rugby Final

LONDON: Wasps were cleared Wednesday to play in the English Premiership rugby final, ending concerns the club would be ordered to withdraw because of too many positive tests for the coronavirus.

After seven people four players and three staff members tested positive last week, Wasps said Monday that three more players and another member of staff had contracted the virus.

However, Premiership Rugby said Wasps were free to take their rightful place in the final against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday after the latest round of tests.

Bristol, the team that finished third in the league at the end of the regular season, had been on standby to replace Wasps for the title match at Twickenham.

Wasps, which will make its first appearance in the final since 2017, have had their preparations for the match seriously damaged by the saga because their players haven’t been able to train since last Wednesday.

It makes Exeter, which became European champion for the first time over the weekend, an even bigger favorite to win the English title for the second time. Exeter also won in 2017.

