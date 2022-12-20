Watch: Abhishek Bachchan Pulls in Aishwarya For a Hug After His Team Jaipur Pink Panthers Wins PKL Title

A video of actor Abhishek Bachchan hugging his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya while celebrating the title win of his team Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 is being widely shared on social media. Panthers have won the trophy for the second after in nine years after beating Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final.

Panthers also topped the standings during the league stage in a memorable PKL season. Abhishek dedicated the win to Rahul Chaudhari who is the senior-most player in the team.

“Today before the final, I told Rahul that this will be a game for you. From season 1, he has been putting in the effort to make a name for himself so this title is for him. Rahul is the senior-most player in the team but Sunil is captain. However, the way he listened to everyone and gelled with the boys and contributed towards this team is incredible,” Abhishek said after the final.

He also took to Instagram to share his feelings, praising their work ethic.

“So proud of this team. They have quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism, they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off … But they had confidence in themselves. That’s the way to do it," he wrote.

And added: “It’s taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I’m so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination. … The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way."

The 46-year-old called kabaddi the greatest sport on earth.

“This is the greatest sport on earth. And its our sport and that’s why I love it. To come back to Mumbai, to my hometown and win it again, makes me so happy," he said.

Besides the Bachchan family, Ranveer Singh, Sikandar Kher were also spotted among the crowd gathered for the summit clash in Mumbai.

After the final, Ranveer then flew to Qatar to join his wife Deepika Padukone for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final during which Argentina ended their 36-year-long wait to become the champions.

