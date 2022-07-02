Watch: Alexander Bublik Serves Underarm Half a Dozen Times, Nick Kyrgios Takes Dig at Wimbledon

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was ousted from the ongoing edition of the All England Championships in the third-round fixture against American Francesc Tiafoe.

Tiafoe picked up the win with a score of 3-6 7-6(1) 7-6(3) 6-4 against the Kazakh on court 2 at the SW19 as he stuck to his task after having dropped the first set.

Despite the loss, Bublik, known to be an entertainer on the court, made heads turn with his antics in the final set as he trailed by 3 sets to nothing.

The 25-year-old delivered almost all of his first serves of the fourth game in the ultimate set underarm.

SIX underarm serves in one game, could only be Alexander Bublik 😅#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YnQQndvkLs — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2022

The underarm serve, a technique that has been debated by the tennis-loving populace, offers the server the possibility of surprising an opponent positioned far out near the baseline.

Purists of the game eye the underarm serve as a wily, deceptive technique utilised to trick the opponent and hence should be kept out of the sport. But, true to the law of nature and the nature of man, there is a cohort that goes as far as to appreciate the cunning technique claiming it to be well within the laws of the game.

Nick Kyrgios, the maverick from Australia, can be credited in part for the revival of the underarm serve due to his clever usage of it, said that he liked what he saw Bublik doing in his match against the American.

Kyrgios, popularly known to be a temperamental and eccentric athlete, is often criticized for his emotional outburst during games and has also been slapped with fines on many an occasion.

The Australian took a sly dig at Wimbledon organisers posting a tweet that read “I love it, it’s different. But if it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of 15 thousand pounds”.

I love it, it’s different. But if it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of 15 thousand pounds 😂🗣 https://t.co/ForU3vEcC0 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 1, 2022

Kyrgios has already been slapped with a fine of 10,000 quid for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round game at the grass-court grand slam tournament against Filip Krajinovic which the mercurial Aussie won 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

Nick Kyrgios is slated to face Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round at the All England Club.

