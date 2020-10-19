Watch: All Blacks Perform First Haka of 2020 as New Zealand Faced Australia after Covid-19 Halt

The familiar sight and sound was back on October 11 as the New Zealand rugby team performed the 'Kapa o Pango' - a haka used by the New Zealand national rugby union team.

Around 31,000 bore witness to the passionate Haka from their national team.

Watch the video here -

Pictures of fans without masks cheering on the three-times world champions New Zealand attracted plenty of attention on social media.

The second game in Auckland attracted around 46,000 supporters.

The bumper crowds are possible because of New Zealand’s relative success in combating COVID-19, having appeared to have stamped out community transmission of the novel coronavirus earlier this year following a tough nationwide lockdown.

New Zealand faced Australia in the Bledisloe Cup - a four-Test series played from October to November. The first rugby union test after a seven-month hiatus caused by the pandemic, at the Sky Stadium in Wellington ended in a 16-16 draw.

The second match, All Blacks delivered in a 27-7 victory that extended a 34-year winning streak over the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland. The third clash will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on October 31, followed by the fourth and last clash at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on November 7.