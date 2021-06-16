WATCH | Andy Murray's Teary-eyed Confession After Winning Opening Match at Queen's Club C'ship

British tennis player Andy Murray turned emotional on Tuesday after registering an opening victory against Benoit Paire at The Queen’s Club match. The 34-year-old former World No. 1 player addressed the press conference following the match where he confessed how much he loves the game despite the injuries that he has faced and continues to reel from.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is still competitive as ever and continues to deliver impressive performances on court. The match on Tuesday was his first on grass court in three years. Speaking to journalists, Murray said in an emotional state that he just really wants to play the game, since he did not really have the opportunity to do that in the past few years due to his hip surgery. He further told the press that not a lot of stuff has happened during the time when he was not on court as well. Murray mentioned that he was just happy to be out there playing and doing well, reported ATP Tour.

On Tuesday, he defeatedFrench opponent Benoit Paire in a 6-3, 6-2 to qualify for the second round of the Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club. This is his second win of a restricted season.

Not a single dry eye in the place 😢 Beautifully said, @andy_murray 👏#cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/eg8JF4Y8K9 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 15, 2021

Returning to court after a significant period of rest, Murray confessed that he did face a lot of doubts as well. To tackle that self-doubt, the athlete did a lot of reflecting, considering he always got quite stressed out before the matches. However, Murray said that he kept telling himself in the back of his mind and in practice that he has put in a lot of hard work and has done good stuff. The player said that he is really proud of what his attitude has been like in terms of facing the various setbacks and everything that has been going on. He is more about relishing each moment on court rather than immersing in the stress of how to play in the next match.

