WATCH: Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk at Media Workout Ahead of Weekend’s Mega Bout

Britain’s unified World Champion Anthony Joshua will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk. The fight will be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in front of a full house in London on September 25, Saturday. Days ahead of the tri-title mega fight both pugilists briefly displayed their formidable skills in front of the cameras in a media workout session.

According to Daily Mail report, both fighters stepped out to enjoy their moment in the spotlight, while the home favourite Joshua was in a buoyant mood, his Ukrainian opponent Usyk showed off his juggling adeptness. The official media workout also offered the two star boxers a chance to shadow-box for a couple of minutes, however, neither gave away much ahead of their title bout this weekend.

Official broadcaster (UK) Sky Sports shared the video clip on YouTube, which shows Oleksandr Usyk was the first to step into the ring. After a few warm-ups, the 34-year-old demonstrated his ability to juggle with three balls in the ring. In the final segment of the video, Anthony Joshua makes an appearance. Surprising everyone with a leaner frame, the defending champion threw in a few lethal-looking combinations during his workout session.

The Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk fight will be the first boxing event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Speaking to Sky Sports, the towering heavyweight champion claimed that defeating Usyk would be “just the beginning” with a unification bout with Tyson Fury looming on the horizon.

Joshua was set to fight compatriot Tyson Fury in a unification fight in Saudi Arabia last month but the bout was cancelled at the last minute when the US arbitrator ruled that World Boxing Council Champion Fury must defend his title against Deontay Wilder.

