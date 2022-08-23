Watch: Anthony Joshua's Heated Post-match Conversation with Oleksandr Usyk

Much has been made of British boxer Anthony Joshua’s intense reaction after losing to heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The details of the conversation that seemed like a heated argument between the two have now been revealed. Usyk displayed another masterful performance on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia out-boxing Joshua to win by split decision and reclaimed his unified heavyweight world titles. After the loss, Joshua exploded into a bizarre outburst, where he grabbed the microphone and delivered an emotional expletive-laden message.

Amidst all this fiasco, one moment that went unnoticed was the conversation between the two fighters in the ring after the bout, much of which was unknown until now.

SkySports posted the conversation between the two athletes on their Twitter handle. “Well done,” Joshua told Usyk at the end of the fight.

“You are a very strong guy. Listen, you’re very strong,” Usyk replied. Joshua then said: “I don’t care about strength. I have to have skills. Being strong doesn’t win boxing bouts. Skills win you fights.”

“You’re not strong. How did you beat me? How? Joshua said. A jubilant Usky answered “Because of skill. I had character and determination.”

REVEALED! What Anthony Joshua & Oleksandr Usyk said to each other at the end of their fight 👊👀 pic.twitter.com/xT5E1aEmKC — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 22, 2022

Since his defeat on Saturday, Anthony Joshua has had time to reflect on his erratic behavior and he then posted a lengthy apology on his Twitter handle.

“I wish Usyk continued success in his quest for greatness. You are a true gentleman. I had to mentally transport myself to a dark place yesterday in order to compete for the championship belts!” I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions, and both won,” Joshua wrote in his statement.

“I’ll be the first to admit that I failed myself. I acted out of pure passion and emotion, which isn’t great when not controlled. I love this sport so much and I’ll be better from this point on. Respect” He further added.

Joshua has not lost two fights on the trot against Usyk. His career now is at a standstill and it’ll be interesting to see when he returns to the ring next.

Meanwhile, Usyk appears to be on track to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a blockbuster undisputed bout later this year.

