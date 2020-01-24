Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch | Rafael Nadal Melts Hearts as He Kisses Ballgirl After Accidentally Hitting her Head

The world No 1 was worried he’d caused some damage to the girl so he approached her to make sure she was okay and apologised to her.

News18 Sports

January 24, 2020
Watch | Rafael Nadal Melts Hearts as He Kisses Ballgirl After Accidentally Hitting her Head
Rafael Nadal apologises to a ball girl during his Australian Open second round match (Image: Twitter)

Rafael Nadal melted hearts during his second-round win at the Australian Open as he apologised to a ball girl and gave her a kiss on the cheek after his miscued shot hit her in the head.

Nadal’s powerful forehand had struck the ball girl as she stepped out from umpire's chair during the point.

"I was so scared for her, honestly," the 19-time Grand Slam winner said. "The ball was quick and straight on the head. She's a very brave girl."

Nadal beat Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-3 7-6 (7/4) 6-1 to ease into the third round of the first Grand Slam of the year in Australia.

But the world No 1 was worried he’d caused some damage to the girl so he approached her to make sure she was okay. He apologised and kissed her on the cheek.

After completing the victory, he again spoke to her and reiterated his concern and apology with a pat on the head and gave her his head band.

In the post-match interview, he said it was one of the scariest moments for him on court.

"For her probably was not a good moment. I was so scared for her honestly. The ball was quick and straight onto her. She is a super brave girl,” he said.

"It was honestly one of the most scary moments I have on the tennis court and I have a scary memory from Wimbledon many years ago," he added.

Nadal's gesture was widely appreciated on social media, with many calling him a true gentleman and a champion on and off the court.

