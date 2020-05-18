SPORTS

Watch | Bajrang Punia Posts Training Video With Inspiring Message That Shows Why He is on Top

Bajrang Punia (Photo Credit: UWW)

Bajrang Punia posted a video of his intense cardio session with a message that shows why he is on the pinnacle of his sport.

  • News18 Sports New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
India's wrestling star Bajrang Punia has not let up in his training at all even as the entire country is locked indoors for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time and again Punia shares videos of his intense training session on social media and amazes his fans with his commitment to his craft.

On Monday, Punia shared another video of his acute cardio session and had an inspiring message to give along with it.

"Safalta ki yatra me dhoop ka bohot bada mahatva hai kyunki chaav milte hi kadam rukne lagte hain (In the journey to success, sunshine plays a very important role because as soon as there amid shadow, feet begin to stop)," Punia wrote along with the video.

In the video, he can be seen performing customised burpees, weight training, lunges, a couple of rope training techniques, skipping and customised squats.

Four days ago as well, Punia had shared a video of his cardio session, which had him sweating profusely.

Even with that video, Punia had written, "Mai do hi cheezon par vishwas karta hun. Ek to apne bhagwan par aur doosra apni mehnat par (I have faith in only two things. One on my God and secondly, on my hard work."

Punia is currently second on the world rankings in the freestyle 65kg category while Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov is on the top spot. Punia had occupied the first place for a while since last year.

Among Punia's major achievements are a silver and two bronze medals in World Wrestling Championships, a gold and a silver medal in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games each and two gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the Asian Wrestling Championships.

