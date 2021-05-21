Watch: Bajrang Punia Shares Video of His Mother Working Out on ‘Exercise Bike’

India’s Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday shared a clip of his mother working out on an ‘exercise bike’ to beat the lockdown blues. In the short video posted on Punia’s official Twitter handle, his mother Om Pyari Punia could be seen burning calories in salwar kameez. Punia’s mother also urged Indians to stay at home, stay safe and work out to escape the gloomy environment in the country as the second wave of the coronavirus wrecks havoc.

Earlier, the Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medalist has shared a video of himself doing a rigorous workout to regain his match fitness ahead of the Tokyo Olympics,on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@bajrangpunia60)

Punia was forced to withdraw from the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships final in April due to niggle in his elbow. After he pulled out, Japan’s Takuto Otoguro was crowned Asian champion.

Before his match-up with Otoguro in the final, Punia had an epic run in the event as he brushed past one after another wrestler to qualify for the main event. Punia was so clinical in his performance that he did not drop a single point in the knockout round.

While he thrashed South Korea’s Yongseok Jeong 3-0 in the quarterfinals, the number one ranked wrestler hammered Mongolia’s Bilguun Sarmandakh of 7-0 in the last four. And now from the looks of his workout in the above video, it seems like Punia has completely regained from his injury and is now preparing himself for the Tokyo Games.

Other than Punia, the likes of Ravi Dahiya (57 kg Freestyle), Deepak Punia (86 kg Freestyle), and Sumit Malik (125 kg Freestyle) have also confirmed their berth in the men’s wrestling event in the Tokyo Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat (53 kg Freestyle), Anshu Malik (57 kg Freestyle), Sonam Malik (62 kg Freestyle), and Seema Bisla (50 kg Freestyle) will represent India in the women’s event.

