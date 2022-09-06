WATCH: Beer Chug Girl Returns to Steal the Show at US Open

A popular pop culture reference the “beer chug girl” was back in action on Sunday. An American woman named Megan Lucky became viral on social media after she chugged a glass of beer at the US Open last year. Lucky made her second appearance and is storming the internet after popping up at the 2022 edition of the US Open in New York. She repeated her renowned feat and gulped down a glass of beer to the delight of the crowd who gave her a standing ovation.

Pretty much like last year, Lucky seized her moment when the TV cameras focused on her and she was shown on the big screen. She wasted no time and snatched her partner’s beer and gulped it down like it was nothing, making her a viral sensation all over again.

The US Open Twitter handle posted a video compilation of her Herculean efforts in 2021 and 2022. “It seems this is becoming a tradition at this point,” the caption read.

The video of Lucky’s latest beer chug has garnered over 200,000 views. She has got a lot of appreciation on social media as well.

Lucky has also posted many photos of her trip to the US Open. In one of the pictures, she posted on Instagram, she wrote, “Someone named Serena stole my thunder, US Open, please reveal the recordings!!” The footage was quickly disseminated by the US Open as demanded by the beer chug girl.

Her performances at the US Open have transformed her life and she now has over 50,000 followers on Instagram. Lucky has become a social media sensation and might just look to steal the limelight in the upcoming matches of the US Open.

