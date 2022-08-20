WATCH: Carloz Alcaraz Executes Genius Drop Shot

Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz defeated Marin Cilic in the round of 16 at the ATP Cincinnati Masters. Alcaraz secured straight sets of 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 to emerge victorious over Cilic. During one of the rallies, the Spaniard hit a genius drop shot to pick up a crucial point. Alcaraz himself couldn’t believe what he had pulled off.

During the rally, Alcarez approached the net to take a Cilic return early. He just about managed to slice across the ball to get it over the net and land it inside the line. At that point, the 19-year-old seemed flabbergasted by his own ability.

The drop shot has been one of Alcarez’s strengths. He has used it against top-ranked players such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexander Zverev.

He used his trump card yet again to secure an enthralling victory over Cilic in the ATP Round of 16. Alcaraz was phenomenal on the day and defeated his Croatian opponent in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Alcaraz showed absolutely no respect for world no. 17 and thrashed him 7-6, 6-1.

However, Alcaraz crashed out of the tournament after being beaten by Cameron Norrie. In a thrilling quarter-final match, the British sensation schooled the third seed Alcaraz after extinguishing the Spaniard’s comeback bid with a 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 6-4 victory.

Those who witnessed the quarter-final will know that Alcaraz struggled for much of the evening. His serves lacked the punch and his agility wasn’t the same as it was against Cilic.

Though, he produced one of the season’s best points at 5/4 in the second-set tie-break. The electric exchange jolted the 19-year-old into action, but Norrie wasn’t going to fold under any circumstance. The Brit overcame a 1-3 deficit with an unwavering performance in the face of the Spaniard’s charge and secured a resounding win to advance to the semi-finals.

With the crushing defeat, Alcaraz falls to 17-4 this season at the ATP Masters 1000s and misses out on the chance to win the third title that would have propelled him to a new career high of World No 2. Rather, he remains at No 4 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings and will be back in action for the US Open starting on August 29.

