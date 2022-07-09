Watch: Chilean Hockey Player Francisca Tala Proposes to Boyfriend After Scoring Against The Netherlands

Chile had a host of things to cheer about at their very first appearance at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup. Despite the 1-3 loss to defending champions, The Netherlands, the South American team still has a chance to progress to further rounds if they manage to win the crossovers.

But, Chile did not let the defeat dampen their spirits as they were also helped by an emotional pick-me-up when the scorer of their only goal in the game, Francisca Tala, proposed to her boyfriend after the game in Amsterdam.

An ecstatic Tala beamed with joy during her post-match interview in which she revealed that she had made a bet with her teammates that if she bagged a goal against the mighty Netherlands, she would propose to her boyfriend who was present at the stadium to support his girlfriend.

“I made a bet with the girls that if I made a goal against the Netherlands, I had to marry my boyfriend.” “He said yes!” This interview with @chile_hockey‘s Francisca Tala is everything #HWC2022 pic.twitter.com/qVI0QcEhvC — Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 6, 2022

Tala, a doctor from the Chilean capital city of Santiago said “I made a bet with all the girls that if I scored a goal against the Netherlands I would have to marry my boyfriend. Yes, he is very happy. He said yes.”

The goal scorer also mentioned how playing at the world cup in Sapin and The Netherlands was a dream come true for her team, calling it a special moment.

CHILE SCORE AGAINST NETHERLANDS! Look at the celebrations of the players, coach and fans Playing for a nation and shocking the world ♥️ #HWC2022 | @chile_hockey | @watchdothockey App pic.twitter.com/gSraJ4kXPv — Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 6, 2022

“We are the surprise of the tournament”, said a visibly elated Tala. “This is a dream for us, so every minute of it is amazing. It is the best moment in our hockey life”, she reflected on making the top-flight tournament.

And the fairytale could well continue for Tala and Chile if they manage to beat the Belgian team in their cross-over fixture which would guarantee them a rematch against the hosts Netherlands at the Wagener Stadium.

