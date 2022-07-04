Watch: China’s Zhou Guanyu Caught in Horror Crash at British Grand Prix

Chinese Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu was involved in a ghastly accident at the British Grand Prix. The onboard footage from Pierre Gasly’s car captured the horrifying moment when Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu was flipped upside down at the Silverstone race track. At the start of the race, AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, in his attempt to squeeze through a small gap, clipped Mercedes’ George Russell that resulted in a dreadful multi-car pile-up which also involved Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon.

After being clipped by Gasly, Russell’s Mercedes collided with Zhou Guanyu’s car, turning his F1 car over and causing it to hurtle at high-speed upside down across the gravel trap in a shocking manner. Zhou’s car then smashed into the barriers at high speed and was thrown into the air by the impact-absorbing barrier. Consequently, Zhou’s car was flipped and came to rest between the tyre wall and the catch fencing.

Looks like George was the cause of the crash pic.twitter.com/BIwxWCx2G6 — SENNAONE (@senna1) July 3, 2022

A video captured by a fan showed the scale and speed of the incident and portrayed how lucky Zhou Guanyu was to have survived it.

F1 accident at the British Grand Prix today Zhou Guanyu gave an update after the crash that he is OK 🙏 (via @Taaaanxo) pic.twitter.com/RSXXPys9RY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2022

After the first-corner crash, a red flag was signalled. Apart from Zhou Guanyu, George Russell and Alex Albon were also forced to retire from the race as a result of the pile-up.

Zhou was stuck in his car for quite some time as rescue crews struggled to reach him in such an unusual position. The rescue team did manage to extract the rookie driver and take him away in a stretcher to a medical facility.

Zhou was declared fit and released from the medical centre after examination. Subsequently, Zhou tweeted a picture of himself and wrote, “I’m OK, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!”

I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages! pic.twitter.com/OylxoJC4M0 — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 3, 2022

Many F1 fans and pundits have wished him well in the replies section. Zhou Guanyu is the first Chinese driver in Formula One.

As far as the race weas concerned, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz registered a fine victory at the end of the dramatic British Grand Prix. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also managed to secure a podium finish at his home race.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.