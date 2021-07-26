Watch: Coach's 'Ultimate Warrior' Celebration Goes Viral After Ariarne Titmus Pips Katie Ledecky for 400m Freestyle Gold

The passionate celebration of Australian coach Dean Boxall during the 400m freestyle swimming competition in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Games has gone viral on the internet. On Monday morning (IST), rising Australian swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus stunned American legend and defending champion Katie Ledecky to clinch the elusive gold media in the 400m freestyle.

After Titmus’ victory, a pumped-up Boxall was seen celebrating her win from the dugout.Boxall is known for his jubilant celebration and this is not the first time when he has expressed his emotions likethis. And, while a few fans were in awe of Boxall’s reaction after his pupil’s victory, others criticized him for taking it too far.

However, in Boxall’s defence, if there is any place to celebrate massively, its Olympic village and his swimmer just won the gold medal by upsetting the pre-tournament favourite Ledecky.

Watch the video here:

Ariarne’s coach Dean Boxall sums it up perfectly! #TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/Kvww2jpSFy— AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 26, 2021

Responding to his celebration, a user said, “Titmus’ coach Dean Boxall looked like every living room across the country. What a moment.”

Titmus’ coach Dean Boxall looked like every living room across the country. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/j7z9a3nRuQ— Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) July 26, 2021

“Ariane Titmuss’s coach Dean Boxall capturing the mood of the nation,” said another Australian fan.

Ariane Titmuss’s coach Dean Boxall capturing the mood of the nation. pic.twitter.com/pqvgPCrIy7— Rudi (@RudiEdsall) July 26, 2021

“Live look at Australian swim coach Dean Boxall,” wrote a user by sharing a mock video on Twitter.

Live look at Australian swim coach Dean Boxall pic.twitter.com/KNf1Frl88I— Michael Jett (@MichaelRyanJett) July 26, 2021

“Dean Boxall was pumped for Ariarne Titmus. Really pumped. That sweet facilities staffer will NEVER forget it,” read another tweet on the microblogging site.

Dean Boxall was pumped for Ariarne Titmus. Really, really pumped.That sweet facilities staffer will NEVER forget it. pic.twitter.com/673dYGRQH1 — Blair Henley (@BlairHenley) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the much talked about battle between the two swimming greats did not disappoint fans as the duo was locked in an intense competition to upstage each other. However, in the end, Titmus produced a world-class performance and in the process,created a new Oceania record to defeat Ledecky.

The United States star was leading the competition at the halfway mark. However, the Australian overtook the American at 350m and after that; she did not look back as she finished the race at a record time of 3:56.69. In the final 50m, Ledecky tried her best to catch Australian swimmer but she did not succeed in her plans. China’s LI Bingjie finished at the third spot to take the bronze medal home.

Meanwhile, Ledecky will have a chance to avenge her defeat, when she will face Titmus in the pool in the 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle later.

