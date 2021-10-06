WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo and Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA Style Friendly Face-off is Just Brilliant

After attending Manchester United’s early kick-off against Everton last weekend, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) icon Khabib Nurmagomedov me this long lost friend Cristiano Ronaldo. The friendship between the two GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) athletes is no secret as the sporting superstars have always been in awe of each other and are often seen commenting on social media posts.

The UFC superstar was at Old Trafford for the Red Devils 1-1 draw with Everton on the Saturday, before making another short trip the following day to watch Manchester City’s hugely entertaining 2-2 draw away with title rivals Liverpool at Anfield. However, Nurmagomedov also got the chance of meeting with his good friend Ronaldo and Manchester United stars like Paul Pogba, Rio Ferdinand among others. During that meeting, the two sporting icons also partook in a rather hilarious ‘face-off’ and the video soon went viral.

The Russian fighter shared a couple of photos and a video on Instagram that show him engaging in a friendly fight with the Portuguese star footballer. “He is the best ever, keep doing your things Champ, you inspire millions of people around the World,” Nurmagomedov captioned his post.

In the video that broke the internet, the two GOATs can be seen facing each other in an MMA style face-off. Both tried to put-up a serious face but failed to hide smiles at each other and the footage is just brilliant.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Meanwhile, after watching United’s draw against Everton, Nurmagomedov also shared another post on Instagram to thank Manchester United team for the invitation.

“It’s a great honour to visit this legendary stadium, by invitation of the legendary football club,” he captioned the photo post.

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Fans of both GOATs would love to see them in action in the octagon at UFC events. However, that may be one another occasion.

