Watch: CWG 2022 Gold Medallist Mirabai Chanu Gets a Grand Welcome After Landing at Amritsar Airport

The ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham turned out to be a memorable one for Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. The 27-year-old athlete not only secured India’s first gold medal at the multi-sport event but also set a new Games record as well.

Mirabai shared pictures of her receiving quite a welcome after landing at the Amritsar airport on Saturday morning.

“Landed at Amritsar Airport. Thank you @Media_SAI and everyone for a warm welcome,” she tweeted.

Landed at Amritsar Airport. Thank you @Media_SAI and everyone for a warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/VQTCKUHRK3 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 6, 2022

Indian Customs at Amritsar proudly welcomed the CWG medal winning Weight Lifting contingent led by @mirabai_chanu @raltejeremy Achinta Sheuli at Amritsar Airport on their arrival from Birmingham @FinMinIndia @cbic_india #OlympiacosFC pic.twitter.com/JAdxFZaOpi — Vinay Tiwari (@vinaytiwari9697) August 6, 2022

Earlier, Mirabai, ahead of her return to India, posted a photo of herself on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you Birmingham for lovely memories. Next stop India.”

Thank you Birmingham for lovely memories. Next stop India ✈️…. pic.twitter.com/CI37hQNUJH — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 5, 2022

The tweet went viral in no time and garnered more than 21 thousand likes. And Indian fans did not forget to congratulate Mirabai in the comments section. Here are some of the reactions.

“Next stop is not only India. It is your lovely home sister. Whole country loves you and feeling proud,” wrote one social media user.

Next stop is not only India. It's your lovely home sister. Whole country loves you and feeling proud 💐 — Amit Singh Raghuvanshi (@AmitSinghRagh17) August 5, 2022

Another Indian fan regarded Mirabai as a “legend” and wrote, “Next stop should be moon madam, over the Moon. You are the legend.”

Next stop should be Moon Madam, over the Moon

You are THE legend — VWake 👁️ (@Vivek_Gaur) August 5, 2022

“Proud of you. You are the real inspiration for many of us,” wrote another social media user.

Just proud of you.. you are the real inspiration for many of us.. 😊 — Nikhil Meher (@NikhilM2905) August 6, 2022

One Twitter user thanked Mirabai for showcasing a spectacular show and wrote, “Welcome home champ! Thank you for putting your best out there and making the nation proud! More power to you.”

Welcome home champ!! Thank you for putting your best out there and making the nation proud !! More power to you 🙏🏻👊🏻👏🏻❤️ — Lemmebwhtim (@lemmebwhtim) August 5, 2022

Another social media user opined that children in India will soon start following Mirabai’s incredible journey. “So many kids in India are going to follow your legacy. Great going,” read the caption of the post.

So many kids in India is going to follow your legacy. Great going… — Deepak Kharbanda (@dkkharbanda11) August 5, 2022

Participating in the women’s 49kg class, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist lifted a total of 201kg at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to clinch the gold.

Mirabai’s victory looked certain even before the event started. She was an impressive 25kg better than the second-best performer in the event.

She started her snatch category with a successful attempt of 84kg. In her second attempt, she lifted 88kg to break her own Commonwealth Games record and script a new personal best.

In the clean and jerk, she pulled off 109kg with sheer ease in her first attempt. Mirabai improved her performance in the second attempt after successfully lifting 113kg. She went on for 115kg in her third attempt but couldn’t complete the lift.

After a glorious CWG 2022 journey, she is all set to prepare for the upcoming World Championship.

