Watch | Dubai Pays Special Tribute to Legendary Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona (Credit: AFP)
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
December 02, 2020
The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has paid special tribute to football legend Diego Maradona on eve of the UAE National Day celebrations.
The DSC took to social media to recall the late football legend’s inculturation during his stay in the UAE back eight years back.
“Coinciding with the celebrations of UAE National Day, we recall the participation of the late Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona, in previous Dubai Sports Council National Day celebrations,” DSC tweeted.
They also posted a video of 'El Diego' where he is seen participating during the 42nd UAE National Day celebrations in 2012.
تزامناً مع احتفالات اليوم الوطني الاماراتي الـ 49 نستذكر المشاركة السابقة لاسطورة الكرة الارجنتينية الراحل "دييغو مارادونا" في احتفالات مجلس دبي الرياضي باليوم الوطني pic.twitter.com/0jhBOy75Tw— Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) December 1, 2020
In the video, Maradona, wearing traditional clothes joined a group of Emirati youth in a traditional ‘Al Ayyala’ folk dance.
A few days back, Dubai's Burj Khalifa too paid a glittering tribute to Maradona, following his death on Wednesday in Buenos Aires in Argentina.
نضيء #برج_خليفة الليلة لنستذكر مسيرة النجم الاستثنائي دييجو مارادونا الذي رحل عن عالمنا#BurjKhalifa pays tribute to the legendary #DiegoMaradona. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/aePQtwIpKZ— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 27, 2020
The tallest building in the world was adorned with the images of the late Argentine, who guided his country to the 1986 World Cup glory.
Maradona was a popular figure in the UAE due to his stints as coach at Al Wasl and Fujairah Club. The Argentine stayed at Al Wasl for 14 months and at Fujairah Club for just one season. He then took over as Dubai’s Honorary Ambassador of Sports, attending high-profile sporting events.
The 60-year-old Maradona died following a heart attack last Wednesday at his home in Tigre near Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires. His death came barely two weeks after he underwent brain surgery.