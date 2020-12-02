Watch | Dubai Pays Special Tribute to Legendary Diego Maradona

The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has paid special tribute to football legend Diego Maradona on eve of the UAE National Day celebrations.

The DSC took to social media to recall the late football legend’s inculturation during his stay in the UAE back eight years back.

“Coinciding with the celebrations of UAE National Day, we recall the participation of the late Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona, in previous Dubai Sports Council National Day celebrations,” DSC tweeted.

They also posted a video of 'El Diego' where he is seen participating during the 42nd UAE National Day celebrations in 2012.

تزامناً مع احتفالات اليوم الوطني الاماراتي الـ 49 نستذكر المشاركة السابقة لاسطورة الكرة الارجنتينية الراحل "دييغو مارادونا" في احتفالات مجلس دبي الرياضي باليوم الوطني pic.twitter.com/0jhBOy75Tw — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) December 1, 2020

In the video, Maradona, wearing traditional clothes joined a group of Emirati youth in a traditional ‘Al Ayyala’ folk dance.

Napoli's Tribute to Maradona | Messi's Tribute to Maradona|

A few days back, Dubai's Burj Khalifa too paid a glittering tribute to Maradona, following his death on Wednesday in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

نضيء #برج_خليفة الليلة لنستذكر مسيرة النجم الاستثنائي دييجو مارادونا الذي رحل عن عالمنا#BurjKhalifa pays tribute to the legendary #DiegoMaradona. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/aePQtwIpKZ — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 27, 2020

The tallest building in the world was adorned with the images of the late Argentine, who guided his country to the 1986 World Cup glory.

ALSO READ | Diego Maradona's Daughter Reduced to Tears Following Boca's Heart Touching Tribute to Her Father