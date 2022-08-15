WATCH: Fans Blown Away by Pace of NASCAR Racers

Human beings have always had a fascination with the concept of speed and the rush that comes with it. So much so that events focusing on pace occupy a special place in the sporting pantheon. Be it on foot or on wheels.

Automotive brands have worked tirelessly toward pushing the limits to find combinations and ways to increase the maximum scalable pace.

Extensive algorithms, sketches and plans to go one better than the contemporary or historical marks of speed have embodied multiple racing fraternities such as Formula One, Moto GP and NASCAR.

Modern advancements have made it possible for racing brands to manufacture mean machines that can travel at speeds previously unfathomable.

A recent video that went viral online is a testament to the breakneck rapidity of advanced motor vehicles.

Watching on TV doesn’t do justice to how fast these Nascar cars are racing pic.twitter.com/8mUnYVp7Iu — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@wowinteresting8) August 12, 2022

The clipping was shared on social media with an apt caption that read “Watching on TV doesn’t do justice to how fast these Nascar cars are racing”

The video shows NASCAR contestants zooming past a group of onlookers, standing on the other side of the fence eagerly awaiting the incoming vehicles so as to record a video or grab a picture on their cellular phones.

But, little did they know that the impact of the flying cars would be so much that they would be pushed back, quite literally, as the machines sped past their position.

A woman seen pointing her phone at the track as the cars zoom past their standpoint was pushed back as she lost her balance and ran into a gentleman positioned behind her as the vehicles rushed by.

The glasses she was seen sporting slipped from her face and dropped to the ground due to the sheer impact of the cars passing by.

NASCAR, short for National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, is best known for its stock car racing events. Headquartered in Daytona, Florida, it was founded in the year 1948 by Bill France Sr. His son Jim France has been the Chief Executive Officer since the year 2018.

