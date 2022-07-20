Watch: Geoff Wightman on Commentary as Son Jake Takes 1500m Gold at World Athletics Championships

The reaction on Jake Wightman’s face painted a thousand words as he became the first Brit since 1963 to win a gold medal in the 1500m event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was the favourite to win the event, as he has done on so many occasions, but, the Briton pulled off a massive shocker as he broke at the bend and pulled away at the home stretch beyond the Norwegian on the final lap to clinch a deserved gold.

To make things sweeter, Jake’s father, Geoff Wightman, was on the in-stadium announcement and commentary duties as his son sped away past the favourites to clinch the coveted yellow metal.

Geoff Wightman was moved as his son crossed the finish line ahead of his competitors after a thrilling race. His emotions got the better of the man as his words beamed all around Hayward Field.

Jake Wightman has become the World 1500m champion. Geoff calling his son becoming a World Champion is priceless. Helene, part of our team, filmed Dad. I sat with Mum Susan..then could not wait to give my mate a hug. Beyond proud. ❤️@JakeSWightman @WightmanGeoff @SusanWightman6 pic.twitter.com/8I8IT6ntwb — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) July 20, 2022

“That’s my son and he’s world champion,” said Geoff with a crackling voice.

He raised his arms in joy as he witnessed his ward claiming the coveted prize before dropping down to his seat overridden by emotions as Mrs Wightman joined in on the celebration waving the Union Jack.

Jake Wightman said after the race that he was glad that he could extract that bit of emotion from his father, who is also his coach.

“I’m glad he showed some emotion!”, said Jake in a post-race interview.

“I’ve been with him since I was like 14 probably as a coach and before that my mum said less stuff.”

“It’s a special moment for him as well. For him to be part of my journey to get to this point and actually be part of the actual race itself is so unique that I hope he can celebrate as much as he likes.”

