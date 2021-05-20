WATCH: Golden State Warrior's Steph Curry Completes First-half with Buzzer-beating 3-pointer before vs LA Lakers

Ahead of the high-voltage match between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, commentator Mike Jackson had warned the Lakers to not let Stephen Curry play one-on-one. And it seemed the La Lakers followed the advice. However, even that was not enough to stop Curry, who is in red hot form.

On Thursday morning, during the match between the Warriors and the Lakers, Curry nailed a three-pointer to finish the first half with 15 points. And what makes his jump shot even more special is that he navigated three defenders before completing it just when the buzzer sounded to extend the Warriors lead to 55-42.

Steph things to close out the 1st half! 55-42 Warriors lead on ESPN. #StateFarmPlayIn Winner will be the West #7 seed in the #NBAPlayoffs. Loser faces Memphis on Friday to decide the #8 seed. pic.twitter.com/bpAjl4WvzW — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2021

Curry’s teammate Klay Thompson, who did not start in the match due to his injury, threw his hand in the air in disbelief.

Watch his reaction here:

Look at Klay's reaction on the bench pic.twitter.com/LY9YCtemQO— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 20, 2021

The 33-year-old basketball star started the game a bit slow but he soon caught up as he collected 15 points in the first half. Curry ended the match with 37 points, seven rebounds and three assists under his name. Other than Curry, Andrew Wiggins also starred for the Warriors. He scored 21 points, two assist and three rebounds.

However, despite Curry’s heroics, the Warriors lost the match 100-103 at the hands of La Lakers.

The score was tied at 100-100 with 58.2 seconds remaining in the game when NBA great LeBron James nailed a three-pointer as the Lakers confirmed their spot in the 2021 NBA play-off. The 36-year-old was also poked by Draymond Green at 2:07, however, even that did not stop the NBA great from making one of the biggest shot for his side when they needed it the most.

James finished the match with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his side. Other than James, Anthony Davis also starred for the Lakers. He scored 25 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

