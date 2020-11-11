WATCH: Golfer Jon Rahm Pulls Off Astonishing Hole-in-one Shot Skimming Across Water

Golfer Jon Rahm turned 26 on November 10 and he gave himself a stunning birthday gift by pulling off one of the most exquisite shots in the sport of golf. During a practice session of the Masters in Georgia, he pulled off a hole-in-one that left one and all astounded. In a video posted by the official handle of the Masters, Rahm hit the ball, which skimmed over a pond and curled around the course into hole No. 16.

This wasn't the first time that Rahm pulled it off showing that it was clearly not a fluke. It was his second such shot in two days. The Masters posted the video with the caption, "His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 - on his birthday, no less."

His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 - on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Twitter was left in awe of the shot and wondered if he meant to hit it at all. A user going by the name of 'Damian' wrote, "I know nothing about golf, but surely there's no way he meant to do that??" To the user's query, a 'Bye Don' responded, "He did. Skipping the ball over the water in the practice round at the Masters is a thing."

A user named 'azul' said, "Best ever shot I’ve ever seen this, any sport." The official handle of DICK's Sporting Goods wrote, "Most of us dream of just one ace in our lifetime. This guy hits two in as many days, including one skipping over water. LOL."

'BlueFox' could not believe the shot that Rahm pulled off and called it the greatest shot in the history of golf. "DAAAAYYYYUMMM, that is clearly a shot he has practiced. This is freaking amazing. THIS IS THE GREATEST SHOT IN GOLF HISTORY...OF ALL TIME, EVER!," the user wrote.

Two hole-in-one’s in two days - Happy Birthday to me! https://t.co/66dxOr47T7 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 10, 2020

