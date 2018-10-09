WATCH | Guardiola Has Managed to Get The Best Out of Every Player He Has Managed: Joleon Lescott

The English Premier League is a global brand, and as last season's champions, Manchester City is the best representation of the kind of football the league has to offer. Responsible for that is Spanish manager Pep Guardiola, who has brought his revolutionary style of management to English shores after tasting success in Spain and Germany. The club's representatives were in New Delhi for a trophy tour and fan engagement campaign, where CNN News 18's Rounaq Sehrawat caught up with the club's loan coach Joleon Lescott. Having played for Manchester City at one point too, the ex-England footballer spoke about what makes Guardiola such a special manager, and Manchester City's challengers for the Premier League title this season, among other things.